HOUSTON Jan 21 A private equity-backed U.S. oil
company led by former Statoil executives has bought
18,000 acres in rural west Texas, the latest deal by investors
snapping up land whose value has plunged along with crude
prices.
Private equity, venture capital and other prospectors are
betting that global demand for oil will eventually outstrip
supply and lift prices from 12-year lows, making the land
ripe for development.
Luxe Energy LLC, formed last year by Statoil alumni with
$500 million in equity financing from NGP Energy Capital
Management, planned to announce on Thursday that it bought the
Delaware basin acreage from privately held Endeavor Energy
Resources LP and Finley Resources Inc.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but a separate land
purchase on Monday in the same area implied a valuation in the
hundreds of millions of dollars.
Most of the land Luxe bought, which is in Reeves and Ward
counties, is held by production, meaning Luxe does not need to
immediately spend capital to maintain access. Oil companies are
typically required under land contracts to pump a minimum amount
of crude or lose the right to operate there in the future.
The land already produces about 1,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d). Luxe declined to provide estimates
of the total oil held in the acreage.
"This land is clearly worth a lot of money due to the
quality of the rock," Luxe Chief Executive Lance Langford told
Reuters. "Low oil prices have created an opportunity for us to
come in and buy a significant position in one of the top areas
in one of the top basins in the United States."
The land sits alongside the Pecos River in Texas, near
12,000 acres that Concho Resources Inc acquired on
Monday for $360 million, roughly $30,000 an acre.
The proximity bodes well for Luxe as Concho has a reputation in
the oil industry for buying and running high-quality oil
acreage.
Given the land's proximity to developments by Concho and
others, Luxe said it could also build pipelines through its new
land.
Though mergers and acquisitions are largely frozen because
of volatile oil prices and more firms are leaning toward
restructurings, some smaller assets are being sold.
The Luxe deal follows recent land purchases by half a dozen
or so private equity firms and other asset managers throughout
the United States for oil and natural gas development. Sellers
were seeking quick cash infusions to service debt and maintain
core operations.
Recent PE and investment deals include Occidental
Petroleum's sale of North Dakota assets to Lime Rock
Resources as well as Whiting Petroleum's sale of some
North Dakota assets to Foundation Energy Management LLC.
Luxe may have to wait some time to develop its new land as
traders and economists do not expect oil to rise above
$45 per barrel - considered the minimum level to turn a profit -
until 2021 <0#CLCAL:>.
FIRST DEAL
The deal is Luxe's first since it was formed last spring. In
meetings in Houston, Austin and Midland, Luxe had sought to find
quality Texas acreage that it thought had the best potential of
earning the best returns should oil prices recover, Langford
told Reuters last year.
The Permian is considered one of the most prolific oil
producing regions in the United States. Luxe is focusing there
and other parts of Texas as many of its executives are
prohibited from operating in North Dakota, where Statoil has a
large presence, due to non-compete clauses in employment
contracts.
