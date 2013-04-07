BERLIN, April 7 Luxembourg is prepared to ease
its banking secrecy and work more closely with foreign tax
authorities, finance minister Luc Frieden told a German
newspaper.
Frieden told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
there was an international trend moving towards automatic
information exchange, adding; "We no longer strictly reject
this, in contrast to before."
"Luxembourg does not rely on clients who want to save tax,"
he said.
Austria and Luxembourg are the only European Union states
that do not share with other EU members the identities of EU
residents with cross-border bank accounts. The crisis in Cyprus
has cast doubt on whether their systems are sustainable.
Amid growing outrage over the scale of tax evasion, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week Berlin would
push the EU to take legal measures against tax havens.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Andrew Roche)