BERLIN, April 7 Luxembourg is prepared to ease
its banking secrecy rules and work more closely with foreign tax
authorities, Finance Minister Luc Frieden told a paper, in a
comment welcomed by Germany which wants to crack down on tax
havens.
Frieden told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
there was an international trend towards automatically
exchanging information about depositors, adding; "We no longer
strictly reject this, in contrast to before."
"Luxembourg does not rely on clients who want to save tax,"
he said.
Last month's 10 billion euro bailout of Cyprus, whose
banking system was swollen by foreign deposits attracted by low
taxes and easy regulation, has put the spotlight on tax havens.
Austria and Luxembourg are the only European Union states
that do not share with other EU members the identities of EU
residents with cross-border bank accounts.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was
pleased with the comments from Luxembourg.
"I welcome every step towards automatic information
exchange," he told the Saarbruecker Zeitung newspaper.
Amid growing outrage over the scale of tax evasion,
Schaeuble said last week Berlin would push the EU to take legal
measures against tax havens. The German government this weekend
also urged several German publications to hand over details they
have obtained on suspected tax cheats.
