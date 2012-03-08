Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, rated Triple A by all three major rating agencies, has mandated BCEE, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL and SG CIB, for a new euro-denominated 10-year benchmark bond, which is expected to be launched next week. (Reporting by Helene Durand, IFR Markets)
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.