LUXEMBOURG Oct 22 Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker was facing the end of a 19-year run in power
on Tuesday after the centre-right Democratic Party (DP) said it
would begin coalition talks with would-be partners, the
Socialists and the Greens.
Juncker's Christian Social People's Party (CSV) has led
governments in the tiny state between France, Germany and
Belgium for all but five years since World War Two, but lost
three seats in an election on Sunday to leave it with just 23 in
the 60-seat parliament.
That was the party's worst showing since 1999. The
Democratic Party and the Socialists both won 13 seats and the
Greens six.
"We will contact them to come together tomorrow to see if
there is a possibility to work together in the coming five
years," DP leader Xavier Bettel told RTL television. "It's a
realistic option."
Juncker has been a central figure in Europe's debt crisis,
heading the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers until early
this year. He said on Sunday he believed the CSV would be asked
by Luxembourg's grand duke to form the next government.
The grand duke, who typically nominates a politician to lead
coalition talks, is set to receive party presidents from
Tuesday.
Luxembourg, with a population of just over half a million
people, is the one of the world's smallest countries, but is a
vibrant financial centre. It is second only to the United States
for investment funds and is also a leading private banking hub.
