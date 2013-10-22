* Opposition parties aim to depose veteran prime minister
* Former Eurogroup chair is longest-serving EU leader
* Juncker coalition with Democratic Party a remote option
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 22 The conservative party that
has ruled Luxembourg for most of the last 70 years has
acknowledged that other parties are likely to form the next
government and end Jean-Claude Juncker's 19-year term as prime
minister.
Juncker's Christian Social People's Party (CSV) has led
governments for all but five years since World War Two, but lost
three seats in an election on Sunday to leave it with just 23 in
the 60-seat parliament.
The Socialists, who quit Juncker's government in July,
blaming him for failing to curb abuses of power by the secret
service, now look set to form a coalition with a different
centre-right group, the Democratic Party, and the Greens.
The three parties together have a slim majority of 32 seats.
Juncker, the EU's longest-serving head of government, has
been a central figure in Europe's debt crisis, leading the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers until early this year.
His departure would be unlikely to herald radically
different policies on Europe or on the economy, among the
healthiest in Europe.
However, it could lead to a loosening of laws on issues such
as abortion as the Democratic Party, while economically right of
centre, is less conservative on social issues that the CSV.
DP leader Xavier Bettel, the popular mayor of Luxembourg
city, said that forming a government with the other two parties
was "a realistic option".
"We will contact them to come together tomorrow to see if
there is a possibility to work together in the coming five
years," he told RTL television late on Monday.
CSV party president Michel Wolter said his party's rivals
were very likely to form the new government.
"To pretend that talks are only starting now, that is all
political banter. We have seen clearly that the three parties
are in agreement to form a coalition," Wolter told RTL Radio.
Luxembourg, with a population of just over half a million
people between France, Germany and Belgium, is the one of the
world's smallest countries, but is a vibrant financial centre.
It is second only to the United States for investment funds and
is also a leading private banking hub.
