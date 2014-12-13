BRUSSELS Dec 13 A Luxembourg judge has charged
a former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee suspected of leaking
documents about secret corporate tax deals with theft and giving
away business secrets, the Luxembourg public prosecutor's
office said on Saturday.
It said in a statement an examining magistrate had also
charged the unidentified person on Friday with breaching
professional confidentiality and fraudulent access to a
computerised data system.
The accused is suspected of stealing thousands of pages of
documents on secret corporate tax dealings that were given to
journalists, according to a source familiar with the case.
He was also charged with money-laundering but the
prosecutor's office gave no detail of that allegation.
PwC Luxembourg could not immediately be reached for comment.
Luxembourg prosecutors opened an investigation into what has
become known as the Luxleaks affair after PwC filed a complaint
in June 2012.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ) said in November that more than 300 companies had secured
secret deals from Luxembourg to slash their tax bills. It quoted
leaked documents, many relating to clients of the Luxembourg
branch of PwC, a leading tax adviser.
The group of investigative journalists said the companies
appeared to have channeled hundreds of billions of dollars
through Luxembourg and saved billions of dollars in taxes, based
on a review of nearly 28,000 pages of confidential documents.
Luxembourg's finance ministry has said its system for issuing
advance rulings to companies, outlining how the tax authority
would treat their transactions, was "compliant with
international and national law".
Another report by the ICIJ this week said Walt Disney Co
, commodities group Koch Industries and others
agreed deals in Luxembourg that could have delivered huge tax
savings.
A Koch spokesman said Koch companies paid taxes in
accordance with applicable laws. Disney spokeswoman Zenia Mucha
said the ICIJ report was deliberately misleading.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Ralph Boulton)