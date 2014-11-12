Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Nov 12 The new European Commission president, Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, took political responsibility for his country's tax practices on Wednesday, saying he would fight tax evasion with more automatic exchange of information between countries.
"I am not the architect of what you could call the Luxembourgish problem," Juncker, who was the tiny Grand Duchy's prime minister between 1995 and 2013, told a news conference. "There is nothing in my past indicating that my ambition was to organize tax evasion in Europe," he said.
Tax authorities are independent of the Luxembourg government he said. However, Juncker said: "I am politically responsible for what happened in each and every corner and quarter (of Luxembourg). (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; reporting by Adrian Croft)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.