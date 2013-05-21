BRUSSELS May 21 Luxembourg has agreed to
automatically exchange information with United States tax
authorities about the bank accounts held by U.S. citizens and
residents, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
In April, Luxembourg announced an end to bank secrecy rules
from 2015 for EU citizens who have savings in the country.
Luxembourg, with a banking industry roughly 22 times the
size of its economy and with deposits 10 times its GDP, has come
under heavy pressure to change its bank secrecy laws in recent
months.
The decision by Luxembourg comes on the eve of a European
Union summit which will discuss sharing more data on citizens
who park wealth across borders, with European leaders keen to
limit tax evasion at a time of tight budgets and austerity.
Luxembourg's finance ministry said the rules should also be
applied in other financial centres such as Switzerland,
Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino, and that it had
told the European Commission to negotiate on its behalf.
"Luxembourg wishes to see the same conditions apply to all
competing financial centres and to see the automatic exchange of
information accepted as the international standard," the
ministry said in a statement.
Decades of banking secrecy helped Luxembourg to establish
what is now one of the biggest financial centres in Europe and
to make its citizens the region's wealthiest in terms of
per-capita income.
Pressure from the United States to give ground increased
after a report by the Washington-based International Consortium
of Investigative Journalists detailed how banks had worked to
help wealthy clients use tax havens to cut their tax bills.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield,
Ron Askew)