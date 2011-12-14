* Cites market conditions

* Co had priced ADSs at $13-$15 apiece

Dec 14 Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, delayed its initial public offering citing market conditions, an underwriter told Reuters.

On Tuesday, Sanchez Energy priced its IPO below the expected price range, while real estate investment company Gazit-Globe cut the size of its offering, as companies without the dotcom tag fail to attract enough investor interest.

Earlier this month, Luxfer filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $185.4 million in the IPO of its American depositary shares.

The U.K.-based company had intended to list the shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LXFR'.

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Dahlman Rose & Co were underwriting the offering.