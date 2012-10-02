Oct 2 Luxfer Holdings Plc, a British maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, priced its initial public offering of 8 million American Depository Shares at $10 each, an underwriter told Reuters.

The IPO price is significantly below the company's expected price range of between $12 and $14 per ADS.

Luxfer makes products and components in aluminium, magnesium, zirconium, rare earths and other materials. Its products include specialty chemicals, photo-sensitive plates, high-pressure cylinders and metal panels.

The company filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month. It had postponed its plans to go public in December, citing market conditions.

The company will start trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LXFR".

Credit Suisse, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are jointly underwriting the IPO.