Oct 3 American Depository Shares of Luxfer
Holdings Plc, a British maker of high-performance
materials and gas cylinders, rose 17 percent in their market
debut, a day after the company priced its initial public
offering below its expected price range.
The company priced its IPO of 8 million ADSs at $10 each,
significantly below its expected price range of $12 and $14 per
ADS, raising $80 million.
Salford, England-based Luxfer makes products and components
in aluminium, magnesium, zirconium, rare earths and other
materials. Its products include specialty chemicals,
photo-sensitive plates, high-pressure cylinders and metal
panels.
The company, which is backed by Barclays and Avenue
Capital Group, among others, postponed its IPO plans in December
citing market conditions.
Credit Suisse, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets and
Oppenheimer & Co were jointly underwriting the IPO.
Real estate investment trust Javelin Mortgage Investment
Corp, which also debuted on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday, opened below its IPO price of $20.
Javelin had increased its float to 7.25 million shares.
ADSs of Luxfer were at $11.45 in morning trading on the New
York Stock Exchange. Shares of Florida-based Javelin Mortgage
were down at $19.68.