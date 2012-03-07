By Nadia Damouni and Olga Popova
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, March 7 Luxoft, a
Moscow-based engineering software division of consulting group
IBS, is preparing a U.S. initial public offering, two
sources said, becoming the latest Russian company to eye a New
York listing.
Luxoft would follow Epam Systems Inc which debuted
on the New York Stock Exchange in February. Epam is incorporated
in Delaware and has delivery centers located in Russia.
Luxoft is ready for a listing, one source familiar with the
matter and one financial market source said. It has hired UBS,
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse to work on the IPO,
the financial market source said.
IBS declined comment.