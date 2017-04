Dec 18 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Q4 pretax loss 3.7 million Danish crowns ($613,283) versus profit 8.4 million crowns last year

* Q4 core earnings 5.6 million crowns versus 2.4 million crowns last year

* Proposes dividend of 50.00 crowns per share for 2013/2014

* Sees 2014/15 core earnings at 17.0 million - 21.0 million crowns

* Sees 2014/15 pretax profit at 2.0 million - 6.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0331 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)