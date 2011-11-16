MILAN Nov 16 Luxottica, the world's No. 1 top eyewear maker, said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary agreement with Giorgio Armani group for an exclusive licence, currently held by rival eyewear maker Safilo.

Luxottica, which first launched Armani eyewear collection in the 80s, said the letter of intent was preliminary to the signing of a 10-year licence agreement due to start in January, 2013.

Safilo announced earlier on Wednesday it would stop producing Armani-branded eyewear when its licence with the leading fashion group expires at the end of 2012, and lowered its medium-term targets.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)