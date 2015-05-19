MILAN May 19 Leonardo Del Vecchio, owner and
founder of Luxottica, will grant the group's employees
in Italy up to 140,000 free shares worth around 9 million euros
($10 million) to celebrate his birthday, the eyewear company
said.
Del Vecchio, who will turn 80 on May 22, will assume all the
costs and the expenses of the share grant through his holding
company Delfin, Luxottica said in a statement.
Luxottica's owner has recently bought shares in the company,
nudging up the stake held through Delfin to 61.44 percent.
Shares in Luxottica were up 3.7 percent at 60.35 euros at
1455 GMT.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
