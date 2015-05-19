MILAN May 19 Leonardo Del Vecchio, owner and founder of Luxottica, will grant the group's employees in Italy up to 140,000 free shares worth around 9 million euros ($10 million) to celebrate his birthday, the eyewear company said.

Del Vecchio, who will turn 80 on May 22, will assume all the costs and the expenses of the share grant through his holding company Delfin, Luxottica said in a statement.

Luxottica's owner has recently bought shares in the company, nudging up the stake held through Delfin to 61.44 percent.

Shares in Luxottica were up 3.7 percent at 60.35 euros at 1455 GMT.

($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)