MILAN Oct 8 Italy's Luxottica
performed strongly in the third quarter but the weakening of
several currencies versus the euro affected its results, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The world's biggest premium eyewear maker by revenue said in
a statement which accompanied its 2013 investor day that the
third quarter had been in line with the first half of 2013.
Luxottica, which makes around 60 percent of its revenue in
North America, saw net profits rise 12.5 percent to 218 million
euros ($296 million) in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
