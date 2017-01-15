BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
MILAN Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 45-billion euro merger deal to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The deal, one of Europe's largest cross-border tie-ups, is expected to be announced before the market opens on Monday. It will see Luxottica's 81-year old founder Leonardo Del Vecchio take a 31 percent stake in the merged group through his family holding Delfin, the source said.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.