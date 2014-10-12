MILAN Oct 12 Enrico Cavatorta is set to resign
as co-chief executive of Italian eyewear group Luxottica only
six weeks into the job after disagreements with the company's
chairman and founder, two sources close to the matter said on
Sunday.
Cavatorta took over as co-CEO on Sept.1 after Andrea Guerra,
who had been the sole CEO of the company for 10 years, left
abruptly following rifts with Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.
Del Vecchio, 79, owns around 61 percent of the world's
largest eyewear group by sales. Luxottica has not yet announced
the appointment of the second co-CEO who was supposed to flank
Cavatorta.
Cavatorta decided to leave after a make-or-break meeting
with Del Vecchio on Sunday failed to patch over differences
between the two, one of sources said. Both sources said
Luxottica would call a board meeting to discuss the situation on
Monday or Tuesday.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Cavatorta did not reply to a Reuters e-mail requesting comment.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)