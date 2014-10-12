(Adds company statement, details)
By Valentina Za
MILAN Oct 12 Italy's Luxottica SpA
said its co-chief executive planned to resign after just six
weeks in the job, as the global eyewear company struggles to
stabilise its management team after the abrupt departure of
longtime boss Andrea Guerra last month.
The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said in a
statement Enrico Cavatorta had indicated to the Luxottica board
that he planned to resign. Since his appointment on Sept. 1, the
53-year old CEO clashed with company founder and chairman
Leonardo del Vecchio, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cavatorta and Del Vecchio, who owns 61 percent of Luxottica
shares, had met earlier in the day, but failed to patch up their
differences, the person said.
Though Luxottica said it planned to name another interim
chief, the departure of two executives in a row is likely to
raise questions among investors about the company's governance.
Guerra, who over his decade as CEO globalised the company,
also left because of disagreements with Del Vecchio, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Cavatorta was not made available for comment, and did not
respond to a Reuters email request for comment. The company did
not reply to further requests for comment.
Del Vecchio, 79, has for many years kept out of the
operations of the business. But in recent months he has become
more involved, sources said, increasing his presence in the
office and eventually formally taking on executive powers.
Luxottica said in its statement a board meeting had been
called for Monday to discuss the situation. It said Del Vecchio
will propose that the board appoint Massimo Vian, current Chief
Operations Officer, "with the mandate of co-CEO for Operations
and Product, and to entrust him on an interim basis with
responsibility for Corporate Functions and Markets."
Cavatorta, the company's chief financial officer, took over
as CEO for corporate functions on Sept. 1 as part of a complex
management structure that envisaged a co-CEO to oversee markets.
However Luxottica has not yet announced the appointment of a
second co-CEO who was supposed to flank Cavatorta, and Cavatorta
himself decided to leave because of disagreements over Del
Vecchio and his family's influence in the group, sources said.
"The company also confirms that the search process for a
co-CEO for Markets is progressing, based on a high profile list
of candidates," its statement on Sunday said.
Del Vecchio had always prided himself in keeping his family
-- which comprises six children from three different wives --
out of his business.
Under Guerra, sales at Luxottica more than doubled to 7.3
billion euros, boosted in part by acquisitions, making it the
world's biggest eyewear group.
Luxottica's dominant position in eyewear, due to a strong
brand portfolio and a successful design-to-distribution business
model, have so far reassured investors and supported the stock
despite the turmoil.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi and David
Evans)