BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
MILAN Oct 22 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica is expected to name Procter and Gamble executive Adil Mehboob-Khan as chief executive in charge of markets, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.
Luxottica is holding an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday where the appointment of the new co-CEO was expected to be discussed among other issues. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
NEW YORK, April 19 Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.