MILAN Oct 22 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica is expected to name Procter and Gamble executive Adil Mehboob-Khan as chief executive in charge of markets, a source close to the company said on Wednesday.

Luxottica is holding an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday where the appointment of the new co-CEO was expected to be discussed among other issues. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)