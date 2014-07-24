BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts's stake in Shenzhen auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 pct from 48 pct
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
MILAN, July 24 Italy's Luxottica has extended a licence agreement to produce and distribute Chanel-branded eyeglasses until the end of 2018, renewable for a further two years, the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue said on Thursday.
The relationship between Luxottica and Chanel dates back to 1999 when the French fashion house launched its first-ever eyewear collections, CEO Andrea Guerra said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
BEIJING, Jan 24 China has vowed to step up its protection of farmland in the wake of the country's first drop in grain output in over a decade, as rapid urbanisation swallows agricultural resources.