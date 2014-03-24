A Google search page is seen through the spectacles of a computer user in Leicester, central England July 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

MILAN Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica (LUX.MI) said on Monday it had sealed a strategic partnership with Google (GOOG.O) to design and distribute a new kind of eyewear for the U.S. group's Internet-connected Glass eyewear.

In a statement, Luxottica said the two groups would work together to create innovative wearable devices for Google's iconic Glass brand.

No financial terms were provided.

Luxottica said its two major brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, would be part of the collaboration with Glass but gave no further details.

"We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of consumers on a global scale," Luxottica Chief Executive Officer Andrea Guerra said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)