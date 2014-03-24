(Recasts lead, adds context, details)
MILAN, March 24 Ray-Ban sunglasses maker
Luxottica said on Monday it had sealed a strategic
partnership with Google Inc over its Glass eyewear that
could pave the way for a new market in smart glasses.
In a statement, Italy's Luxottica said it would design,
develop and distribute a new kind of eyewear for the U.S.
group's Internet-connected Glass eyewear.
Google Glass is a small stamp-sized screen attached to a
pair of eyeglass frames. It can record video, access email, and
retrieve information from the Web by connecting wirelessly to a
user's cell phone.
Luxottica said the two groups would work together to create
innovative wearable devices for the iconic Glass brand.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Luxottica said its two major brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley,
would be part of the deal with Glass but it gave no further
details.
"We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading
player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new
way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of
consumers on a global scale," Luxottica Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Guerra said.
Many believe wearable computers such as Google Glass
represent the next big shift in technology, just as smartphones
evolved from personal computers.
But some concern has been expressed over possible privacy
intrusion issues the device might entail.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)