MILAN, March 24 Ray-Ban sunglasses maker
Luxottica said on Monday it had sealed a strategic
partnership with Google to design and distribute a new
kind of eyewear for the U.S. group's Internet-connected Glass
eyewear.
In a statement, Luxottica said the two groups would work
together to create innovative wearable devices for Google's
iconic Glass brand.
No financial terms were provided.
Luxottica said its two major brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley,
would be part of the collaboration with Glass but gave no
further details.
"We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading
player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new
way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of
consumers on a global scale," Luxottica Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Guerra said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)