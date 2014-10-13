* Del Vecchio takes on executive responsibilities ad interim
* CEO quit six weeks after replacing long-time boss Guerra
* Shares close down 9.2 pct on heavy volume
MILAN, Oct 13 Luxottica Chairman
Leonardo Del Vecchio on Monday took over management of the
company he founded half a century ago after the world's biggest
eyewear maker by sales lost its second chief executive in as
many months.
The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses announced on
Sunday that CEO Enrico Cavatorta was quitting only six weeks
after the sudden departure of predecessor Andrea Guerra, who was
credited with turning Luxottica into a global player during his
10-year tenure.
Cavatorta and Roger Abravanel, a board member, resigned on
Monday due to disagreements over the current governance
structure, the company said.
Del Vecchio will take on corporate responsibilities until
the group recruits a chief executive to oversee markets. It will
then name Chief Operations Officer Massimo Vian as co-CEO.
Luxottica switched to a dual chief executive model following
Guerra's exit in a management overhaul that saw Del Vecchio take
on a more prominent role after 10 years out of the limelight.
Del Vecchio, 79, said last month that Guerra had opposed his
plans to get more involved in the running of the company he
controls via a 61 percent stake.
Cavatorta, chief financial officer at Luxottica since 1999,
resigned after a make-or-break meeting with Del Vecchio on
Sunday failed to reconcile growing differences between the two,
a person familiar with the matter said.
"Mr Cavatorta's resignation leaves us concerned about
Luxottica's future and the majority shareholder's real intention
regarding management independence," a Deutsche Bank note said.
Shares in Luxottica lost 9 percent on Monday with traded
volumes seven times the last month's daily average. In a
reassuring message to investors, Luxottica said net profit was
expected to have risen around 10 percent in the third quarter.
The company said on Sunday it would take the necessary time
to find the co-CEO to be charged with markets. But analysts say
recent events may make hiring high-profile candidates more
difficult.
CONFIDENCE SHAKEN
Investors had seen Cavatorta's appointment as a guarantee of
stability and hoped that Luxottica would continue on the path
that has helped it more than double sales under Guerra to 7.3
billion euros ($9.3 billion).
They look with concern at the departure of two
well-respected managers in just over a month.
Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Italy's Banca Ifigest,
bought shares in Luxottica in August when they dipped in a first
reaction to Guerra's reported exit. He has since sold his
holding at a profit and plans to stay on the sidelines.
"Even if it fell further there is too little visibility on
what lies ahead," he said.
"Managerial continuity is weakening so one starts to wonder
about strategies and how the company sees its future. I'm going
to wait until they communicate more clearly with the market."
Del Vecchio first set Luxottica on an international path by
acquiring Ray-Ban in 1999. Its global reach grew further under
Guerra who bought Californian brand Oakley in 2007 and recently
struck a deal with Google to develop the
Internet-connected Google glasses.
The latest events have tarnished the image of Del Vecchio as
an enlightened entrepreneur who had been able to hand over
control of his company to an experienced outside manager.
Del Vecchio, who has prided himself on keeping his family
out of his businesses, said last month that family
considerations had played a key role in his decision to sack
Guerra.
With six children from three wives, the billionaire
businessman has yet to spell out to the markets a clear
succession plan. After remarrying his second wife, he is now on
his fourth marriage.
Del Vecchio controls Luxottica through holding company
Delfin. A reorganisation at Delfin would try to further distance
the holding company from the management of the companies it
owns, Del Vecchio said in a statement on Sunday.
