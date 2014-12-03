MILAN Dec 3 Italy's Luxottica is
joining forces with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to
develop glasses that combine its top fashion brands with
technology that could allow wearers to access information about
their health or location.
The world's biggest eyewear maker said on Wednesday the
frames developed with Intel would serve very specific purposes,
and would not compete with its existing deal to manufacture and
distribute Google Inc's Internet-connected glasses.
Intel is also involved in the Google Glass project as its
chips will replace components from Texas Instruments in
the new version of the "smart" spectacles, according to a Wall
Street Journal report this week.
"We've started to work on sensors which can detect, say,
temperature or location," Luxottica Chief Executive Massimo Vian
told Reuters, declining to give further details about the deal
with Intel.
"They provide their chips, we our brands," he added.
Luxottica's brands include Ray Ban, Oakley and Persol, while
it has licences to use brands including Chanel and Tiffany.
Intel, which was late to the smartphone and tablet
industries, is striving to be at the forefront of future trends
in mobile computing and expand into new markets, including smart
watches and other Internet-connected "wearables".
Earlier this year, it teamed up with watch retailer Fossil
Group and fashion brand Opening Ceremony to develop
wearable devices such as fashion bracelets with communications
features and wireless charging.
Intel and Luxottica gave no financial details about their
agreement, which will involve people from both companies working
together in joint research and development teams. The first
glasses are expected to be launched in 2015.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimated last month that shipments
of wearable devices would grow to 248 million units in 2017 from
6 million in 2013, more than double industry estimates.
Vian, who took over as CEO in October after a management
shake-up triggered by the exit of two top executives in as many
months, said the Milan-based group had started looking at
possible wearable technology ventures about 18 months ago.
"Glasses with electronic components will feature in the
future of the eyewear world," he said.
