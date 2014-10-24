MILAN Oct 24 Luxottica Chairman
Leonardo Del Vecchio, 79, sought to reassure employees in a
letter this week that he would eventually take a step back after
a recent management crisis put him back at the helm.
The Italian eyewear company is striving to rebuild its top
management team after parting ways with two CEOs in as many
months. It said on Wednesday that a veteran manager from Procter
& Gamble would become a co-chief executive in January.
Rifts with Del Vecchio were behind the abrupt exit of
long-time boss Andrea Guerra and his successor Enrico Cavatorta,
who stepped down on Oct. 13 after just six weeks in the job.
Since Guerra's exit in early September, Del Vecchio has
returned to play a more prominent role at the group after a
decade out of the limelight.
"My return at the company is temporary and solely aimed at
easing changes taking place," Del Vecchio, who owns 61 percent
of Luxottica, wrote in a letter to employees seen by Reuters.
Luxottica switched in September to a dual CEO model, drawing
criticism from some analysts who say it hampers decision-making.
"Once the new governance structure is consolidated, I will
again hand over to managers the task of leading Luxottica's
future," Del Vecchio said.
When he hired Guerra back in 2004, his choice was seen as a
rare example of an Italian entrepreneur who was ceding control
of a family business to an outsider.
But the exits of two well respected managers in just over a
month have raised investor concerns about Luxottica's governance
and future.
"The vacuum has brought back 79-year-old Del Vecchio and
some of his associates centre-stage. This is unfortunate,
inappropriate and a risk," Exane BNP Paribas wrote in a note on
Friday, upgrading the stock to "neutral" after the recent share
price fall.
In January, P&G's Adil Mehboob-Khan is set to join
Luxottica's current chief operating officer, Massimo Vian, who
will be appointed as the other co-CEO next week when the board
meets to approve third-quarter results.
"Let's look at the future. Adil Khan ... has accepted with
enthusiasm to join our team and will be perfectly complementary
to Massimo Vian," Del Vecchio said.
The chairman, meanwhile, said he would keep his family out
of his business. He has six children from three relationships
and is currently remarried to his second wife whom he had
previously divorced.
"I would like to reassure you that through these changes
there hasn't been and there never will be any influence from my
family, numerous and complex, which for this reason I love
intensely and equally in its entirety," Del Vecchio said.
The ownership of the holding company through which Del
Vecchio controls Luxottica is being revised following his latest
marriage, sources close to the matter have said.
