MILAN, Sept 1 The chief executive of Luxottica
could leave the Italian luxury eyewear maker as early
as Monday, a board member said, after a meeting at which the
future of CEO Andrea Guerra was discussed.
Guerra is expected to step down after disagreements with the
group's main shareholder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.
Asked if Guerra may stay on until December, a board member
who declined to be named said: "No, he may leave as early as
today."
The board discussed among other things Guerra's severance
package, the person said, adding it should not be "earth
shattering."
