MILAN, Sept 1 Italy's Luxottica said on
Monday Chief Executive Andrea Guerra was stepping down from his
position and was being replaced by a new management structure
comprising three top executives.
In a statement Luxottica said the company would be headed by
two CEOs, including current General Manager and CFO Enrico
Cavatorta who will be in charge of corporate functions. The
second CEO who would be in charge of Markets was in the process
of being recruited externally.
An Executive Committee, led by the chairman and founder
Leonardo Del Vecchio, will be set up to support the management
team, it said.
Del Vecchio said that after the departure of Guerra
Luxottica would "continue to be what it has always been."
"We hope in a solid growth of at least 7 percent per year,"
he said.
