MILAN May 4 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
posted a higher-than-expected 33 percent rise in
operating profit in the first quarter, which marked the debut of
its two newly-appointed chief executives.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the maker of Ray
Ban sunglasses came in at 358 million euros ($399 million),
topping a consensus forecast of 348 million euros thanks to
efforts to keep a lid on cost rises.
Revenues were broadly in line with analyst estimates at 2.2
billion euros ($2.5 billion), rising 5 percent at constant
currencies.
Luxottica stuck with its full-year forecast of a mid-to-high
single digit increase in 2015 revenues at constant currencies,
and predicted that operating and net profits would rise twice as
fast as that.
"We're getting ready for an aggressive second quarter. We
expect to close the first half firmly in line with our
guidance," co-chief Executive Massimo Vian told Reuters.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Sabina Suzzi, editing by Silvia
Aloisi and Jane Merriman)