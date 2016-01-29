MILAN Jan 29 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica
reported a 17 percent rise in its 2015 adjusted
revenues on Friday, helped by currency moves which boosted sales
in North America, its biggest market.
Stripping out the currency impact, revenues at the maker of
Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to
9.01 billion euros ($9.8 billion).
This figure is adjusted to exclude a 174 million euro hit
due to an accounting change at the group's EyeMed unit.
Luxottica said in a statement its retail sales totalled 5.4
billion euros on an adjusted basis, up 4.5 percent on a constant
currency basis. Comparable store sales grew 3.9 percent.
North America, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of
group sales, "proved to be one of the key growth engines for the
group", Luxottica said.
Sales in the region grew by 23 percent in adjusted terms,
though just 4 percent at constant exchange rates.
The impact of a weaker euro also lifted sales in Asia
Pacific, while the fall of the Brazil's real curbed sales growth
in Latin America. European sales grew 7 percent at on a constant
currency basis.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
