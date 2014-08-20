MILAN Aug 20 Italy's Luxottica said
its Chairman Leonardo Del vecchio and Chief Executive Andrea
Guerra had been debating the best strategy for the group for
some time, after press reports that Guerra could leave the
eyewear maker.
"We can confirm that for some time Chairman Leonardo Del
Vecchio and CEO Andrea Guerra have been debating the best
strategic direction for the Group," the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Luxottica said it would not comment on press speculation and
added that at present no board meeting had been called.
