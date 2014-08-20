MILAN Aug 20 Andrea Guerra, chief executive of
Italy's Luxottica, is close to leaving the eyewear
group after differences of opinion with founder and chairman
Leonardo Del Vecchio, several newspapers said on Wednesday.
Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue,
declined to comment.
According to a report in Corriere della Sera, relations
between Guerra and Del Vecchio worsened after a recent decision
to partner with Google to market Google Glass.
But the paper cited a source close to Guerra as saying the
next move was in the hands of Del Vecchio.
Del Vecchio owns 66.5 percent of Luxottica.
Guerra's exit would not be immediate but would be phased
over coming months, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing what it
said were authoritative sources.
Guerra, widely seen as a driving force behind Luxottica's
success in recent years, has been CEO of the company since 2004.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)