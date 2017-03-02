MILAN, March 2 Italian eyewear group Luxottica has sold its former Milanese headquarters to the local unit of U.S. property firm Hines for around 100 million euros ($105 million), a source familiar with the matter said.

The 12,000 square metre building, located near the central Duomo square, housed Luxottica until the summer of 2014, when the group moved into new offices owned by Beni Stabili, a property firm in which Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio has an indirect stake.

Hines said in a statement BNP Paribas had organised funding for the deal which brought to 800 million euros the investments it has carried out in the past 15 months to buy historic buildings in Milan and Florence.

Luxottica declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)