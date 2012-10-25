MILAN Oct 25 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Thursday its
third-quarter profits rose 30.6 percent on strong sales in North
America, its main market, and sings of a recovery in Europe.
The Italian company, which makes Ray-Bans and also
sunglasses for luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci,
said third-quarter net profit totalled 138.6 million
euros($179.62 million).
Revenues in the period were up 17 percent at 1.78 billion
euros, it said.
Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement North
America was growing more than had been expected at the beginning
of the year, while growth in western Europe accelerated over the
quarter, with signs of improvement in recession-hit
Mediterranean countries.