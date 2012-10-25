MILAN Oct 25 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica is not interested in buying optician shopping chain Salmoiraghi & Vigano, the company chairman said on Thursday.

"I have read it on newspapers, it is absolutely not true," Leonardo Del Vecchio told reporters, denying speculation in the Italian press.

Italy's daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday Luxottica was vying with French competitor Alain Afflelou and Dutch group Hal to buy the Samoiraghi & Vigano chain for an estimated 200-250 million euros. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)