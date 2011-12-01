MILAN Dec 1 Italy's Luxottica, the world's No. 1 eyewear maker said it had signed a deal to buy 100 percent of Brazilian eyewear group Tecnol, which has an enterprise value of around 110 million euros, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In 2010, Tecnol reported net sales of about 90 million euros, Luxottica said.

The acquisition is expected to close by the beginning of 2012, with Luxottica initially acquiring 80 percent of the group and the remaining 20 percent purchased over the next four years at pre-determined prices. (Reporting by Michel Rose)