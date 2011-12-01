* Says to buy Brazil eyewear group Tecnol for 110 mln eur
* Acquisition to be completed by 2015
* Shares broadly flat, in line with Milan blue-chips
MILAN, Dec 1 Italy's Luxottica,
the world's No. 1 eyewear maker, confirmed on Thursday it agreed
to buy Brazilian eyewear maker Tecnol for around 110 million
euros to increase its foothold in one of the world's
fastest-growing luxury markets.
Following earlier media reports, the maker of Ray-Ban and
Oakley sunglasses said on Thursday that the deal would allow it
to produce locally, thus cutting the heavy import duties that
weigh on many foreign luxury makers coming to Brazil.
"Brazil is one of the countries where Luxottica aims at
being as 'domestic' as it is in Italy," Chief Executive Andrea
Guerra said in a statement.
Under the deal, which is due to be finalised by early 2012,
Luxottica will initially buy 80 percent of the Brazilian
company, and the remainder over the next four years.
The maker of sunglasses for top brands such as Prada
and Tiffany aims to double its revenues in
Latin America to 360 million euros next year, Guerra told Il
Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Thursday.
Luxottica is one of several luxury goods makers moving to
buy manufacturers and distribution partners in key markets, as
they aim to reduce production costs and speed up deliveries.
Prada is backing the initial public offering of
Hong Kong's Sitoy Group, which makes handbags and leather goods
for the Italian fashion house and other brands.
Tecnol, which has a production plant and a retail network in
Brazil, has an enterprise value of around 110 million euros.
The deal follows the acquisition by Luxottica of optical
retail Multiopticas International this year, along with two
retail chains in Mexico.
Luxottica said it expects Brazil to become one of the top
five countries for its wholesale division, as it looks to expand
in China, India, Mexico and Turkey.
The luxury market in Brazil is worth 2.3 billion euros and
has been growing at an annual rate of 45 percent over the last
eight years, according to Italy's luxury goods association
Altagamma and U.S. consultancy Bain & Co.
Shares in Luxottica were flat at 21.32 euros by 0942 GMT, in
line with Milan's blue-chip market