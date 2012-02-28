(Corrects first paragraph to fourth-quarter not full-year
profits)
* Proposes cash dividend of 0.49 eur/shr, up 11.4 pct
* Adj Q4 net profit 72.7 mln euros, up 30 pct
* Jan-Feb sales up double digit
* Says sees "successful" 2012
MILAN, Feb 28 Italy's Luxottica,
the world's biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend and
said it expected a "successful" 2012 after growth in Latin
America and at its premium brands helped fourth-quarter profits
grow by a third.
The 51-year-old maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said
on Tuesday sales in January and February grew by double digits,
confirming demand for its premium eyewear was strong across all
regions despite weaker consumer spending in crisis-hit Europe.
The group confirmed the resilience of top luxury makers to
downturns when it posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter
adjusted net profit to 72.7 million euros, beating a Thomson
Reuters Starmine forecast.
Following its policy of raising dividends, the group said it
would pay shareholders a dividend of 0.49 euro per share for
2011, up 11.4 percent.
The maker of eyewear for luxury brands such as Prada
and Burberry enjoyed positive sales growth
across all markets last year, especially in Latin America where
it has completed a string of acquisitions.
"I believe that 2012 looks to be another successful year
and, if we continue to be resolute and at the same time simple
and fast, we will continue the trends exhibited during 2011",
Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said, echoing top luxury makers
such as LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Luxottica said it expected 2012 sales to grow by between 4
and 6 percent in western Europe, and by 5-7 percent in North
America, where it sells around 60 percent of its products. Sales
in emerging markets are seen up by a third this year.
Fourth-quarter net sales grew across all regions to 1.51
billion euros, up 12.1 percent at current exchange rates.
The board also approved the issuance of senior long-term
bonds to institutional investors for up to 500 million euros by
the end of 2012.
It said it aimed to cut debt this year, after reducing it by
3.7 percent to around 2 billion euros at the end of 2011.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)