MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Luxottica,
the world's biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend on
Tuesday and said it expected a "successful" 2012 after growth in
Latin America and at its premium brands helped full-year profits
grow by a third.
The group confirmed the resilience of top luxury makers to
downturns as it posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter
adjusted net profits to 72.7 million euros, beating a Thomson
Reuters Starmine forecast.
Luxottica said it expected 2012 sales to grow by between 4
to 6 percent in western Europe, and by 5-7 percent in North
America, where it sells around 60 percent of its products. Sales
in emerging markets are seen up by a third this year.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)