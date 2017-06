MILAN, June 8 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and fashion group Armani said on Friday they had signed a 10-year exclusive licence deal for the production and distribution of sun and prescription eyewear.

The first Armani eyewear collection would be presented in 2013 and is expected to generate annual sales of more than 200 million euros ($249 million) after an initial launch period, according to a joint statement. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)