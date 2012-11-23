BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
MILAN Nov 23 Italy's Luxottica has bought 40 percent of the unlisted 900-store Salmoiraghi & Vigano chain of eyewear shops, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Friday, marking Luxottica's entry into Europe's retail market.
Eyewear manufacturer Luxottica has paid 40 million euros ($51.54 million)for the 40 percent stake, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the coming years for a total of up to 200 million, the paper reported without citing sources.
Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters last month his company was looking at possibly buying Salmoiraghi & Vigano.
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.