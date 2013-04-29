MILAN, April 26 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker by revenues, expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second quarter as it reaps benefits from sales of luxury brands, including the Armani licence.

"We had a very solid first quarter. It was the most difficult for us because of a very strong first quarter a year ago," Luxottica's Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.

"April was another very positive month," Guerra said after reporting revenues of 1.86 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in the first three months of the year, in line with analysts forecasts.

