MILAN, April 26 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's biggest premium eyewear maker by revenues, expects
revenue growth to accelerate in the second quarter as it reaps
benefits from sales of luxury brands, including the Armani
licence.
"We had a very solid first quarter. It was the most
difficult for us because of a very strong first quarter a year
ago," Luxottica's Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.
"April was another very positive month," Guerra said after
reporting revenues of 1.86 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in the
first three months of the year, in line with analysts forecasts.
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, writing by Antonella Ciancio,
editing by Stephen Jewkes)