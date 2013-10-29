MILAN Oct 29 Luxottica chief executive
Andrea Guerra said on Tuesday fourth quarter results at the
world's biggest eyewear maker would be in line with a profitable
third quarter.
"Our performance in the third quarter was great and I have
no doubt the fourth quarter will be the same," Guerra told
Reuters in a phone interview.
The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Armani branded eyeglasses
posted net profit for the third quarter up 7.9 percent to 148
million euros ($203.79 million).
Guerra also said the company was working on a new licence
deal for January 2015, without giving further details.
"Our licence portfolio is always a work in progress," Guerra
said.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)