MILAN Oct 29 Luxottica chief executive Andrea Guerra said on Tuesday fourth quarter results at the world's biggest eyewear maker would be in line with a profitable third quarter.

"Our performance in the third quarter was great and I have no doubt the fourth quarter will be the same," Guerra told Reuters in a phone interview.

The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Armani branded eyeglasses posted net profit for the third quarter up 7.9 percent to 148 million euros ($203.79 million).

Guerra also said the company was working on a new licence deal for January 2015, without giving further details.

"Our licence portfolio is always a work in progress," Guerra said. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)