MILAN, April 26 Italy's Luxottica
expects sales of its fashion sunglasses to grow double-digit in
2013 after demand for luxury goods from emerging markets helped
first-quarter sales meet expectations.
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker by
revenues, said on Monday it would continue to expand in Latin
America and southeast Asia through acquisitions of retail
businesses.
The owner of Ray-ban and Oakley brands, which sells almost
60 percent of its products in the United States, reported
first-quarter sales of 1.86 billion euros ($2.42 billion), up
4.2 percent on the year before.
The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.87
billion euros by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
The group said net profits were 159 million euros in the
quarter.
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)