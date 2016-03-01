MILAN, March 1 Luxottica, the world's largest
eyewear maker, trimmed its profit guidance for the next three
years as it bumped up spending to bolster retail and online
business while ruling out tie-ups with rivals Essilor
and Carl Zeiss.
Luxottica, controlled by its founder Leonardo Del Vecchio,
said it expected its profits to 2018 to grow at 1.5 times sales
growth, down from a long-standing "rule of thumb" guidance of
two times.
The company, which plans to spend more than 1.5 billion to
2018, said clean operating profit last year rose 22.5 percent to
1.4 billion euros.
The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses also said
Francesco Milleri, a long-time associate of the Del Vecchio
family, had been appointed to the board "tasked with assisting
the Executive Chairman in carrying out the various functions
associated with his current role."
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Claudia Cristoferi)