MILAN, April 28 Italy's Luxottica
posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter sales at constant
currencies, with growth in Europe and Latin America largely
offset by weak consumer spending in the United States, the
company's biggest market.
The world's largest eyewear group and maker of Ray Ban
sunglasses said first-quarter sales totalled 2.384 billion
euros, compared with an average Thomson Reuters analyst forecast
of 2.37 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
Luxottica, which in January agreed a merger with the world's
top lens producer Essilor to create an eyewear
powerhouse with 16 billion euros in revenue, targets a
low-to-mid single-digit growth in sales at constant currencies
this year.
Including the impact of currency moves, first-quarter sales
rose 5.2 percent, helped by the group's expanding retail
network.
Retail sales grew 3.3 percent at constant currencies in
January-March to 1.426 billion euros, while wholesale revenue
was flat.
The company said like-for-like sales were negative over the
period, without providing a figure.
Luxottica's revenues have suffered in recent quarters as the
group introduced a new policy aimed at curbing online discounts
of its biggest brand Ray Ban and cut ties with several
independent distributors in China.
Luxottica's soft start to the year compares with a 7 percent
rise in first-quarter revenue Essilor reported earlier this week
net of currency moves.
The Italian company said the rise in revenues was in line
with expectations, and margins had also improved over the first
quarter. It added the second quarter had seen a positive start,
allowing the group to confirm its outlook for the year.
Luxottica and Essilor expect to complete their merger
process by the end of the year after receiving a green light
from various antitrust authorities. ($1 = 0.9189 euros)
