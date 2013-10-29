(Adds more quotes, currency impact, emerging market details)
* Q4 seen in line with 8 pct net profit growth in Q3-CEO
* Weak dollar, budget standoff weighed on U.S. sales
* Company working on licence deal for Jan. 2015-CEO
* Sales growth in Asia, Latin America, Europe outperforms
U.S.
MILAN, Oct 29 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is working on a new
licence deal and expects to match an 8 percent third-quarter
rise in net profit for the next three months despite recent
currency turmoil, its CEO told Reuters.
The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Armani branded glasses,
which makes more than half of its sales in North America, posted
quarterly net profit of 148 million euros ($203.79 million),
beating a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 142.6 million euros.
"Our performance in the third quarter was great and I have
no doubt the fourth quarter will be the same," Chief Executive
Andrea Guerra told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Luxottica said group net sales were affected by the weak
dollar, which fell by 3.5 percent against the euro in the third
quarter compared with a decline of just 1 percent in the
previous three months.
Sales rose 7.4 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.8
billion euros. But at current rates, sales were flat.
"In the last two, three, four months we have seen turmoil in
currencies," said Guerra. "A weaker dollar has a
disproportionate impact on us."
Luxottica said it would invest in signing up new licences to
make eyewear for more brands.
"Our licence portfolio is always a work in progress. We are
working on a licence deal for January 2015," Guerra said,
declining to give further details about the new deal.
Given the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, the
executive said the company had to price its products more
carefully in certain countries.
"We have to work out where to adjust our prices, above all
in emerging markets," Guerra said, saying the company had
reviewed its pricing policy in September and October.
Luxottica also said it would continue to invest in
distribution and sales channels, technology and in emerging
markets, where Guerra saw no sign of a slowdown.
Sales in Brazil, China, India and Turkey grew over 20
percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter.
"China has always been a secondary market for us ... and it
still is, but at very high growth rates," Guerra said, adding
sales in South East Asia were also beating his expectations.
Sales in Europe, which is just emerging from an economic
crisis, rose 19 percent in the quarter. At home in Italy, which
is still struggling with recession, sales went up 9 percent.
Meanwhile, a government standoff over public spending in
Luxottica's key U.S. market weighed on the company's Oakley
brand, which owns Eye Safety Systems, a provider of eyewear to
the U.S. military.
Luxottica said its North American wholesale sales grew 2.3
percent in dollar terms. But discounting the Oakley military
business, overall growth would have been 8.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by David Evans)