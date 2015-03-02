* Dividends supported by record cash flow

* Shares could fall on profit taking - Citi

* Operating profit in line with forecast (Adds analyst comment)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, March 2 Italian eyewear group Luxottica is to more than double its dividend payment to 1.44 euros per share, it said on Monday after reporting a 10 percent rise in full-year operating income and record cash flow.

Shares in the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses have gained 23 percent so far this year, supported by expectations of higher dividends and a boost to U.S. sales -- which account for more than half of group revenue -- from the strong dollar.

Luxottica also said it would ask shareholders to approve a small buy-back of 2.08 percent of outstanding shares.

The stock reached a record high of 56 euros by Monday's close.

But while the world's biggest eyewear company was able to crank up dividends as solid cashflow helped cut debt, some analysts voiced caution.

Citi said in a report the dividend per share, comprising ordinary and extraordinary dividends of 72 euro cents each, might disappoint as reserves potentially available as dividends left room for up to 3 euros per share.

"Whereas fast money might take some profit tomorrow following the strong rally, our focus is on tomorrow's investor day and next week's roadshow in London," the broker said, adding there was room for a fat dividend in 2016.

Luxottica is scheduled to host an investors' day on Tuesday that will be the first for the two new CEOs.

The company, controlled by founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, last year paid a dividend of 65 euro cents on its 2013 results.

Co-chief executives Massimo Vian and Adil Khan forecast solid revenue growth this year and an increase in profitability that would be twice as fast. They reiterated the group target of doubling sales to 15 billion euros over the next 10 years.

"The industry is young and there are still many opportunities for organic and external growth ahead," they said in a statement.

Luxottica announced its intention to move to a dual CEO structure last year after the abrupt exit of long-standing boss Andrea Guerra, who left after disagreements with Del Vecchio. Rifts with Del Vecchio also drove away Guerra's successor, who left after only six weeks in the job.

Khan, a former Procter & Gamble manager, arrived at Luxottica in January to flank veteran executive Vian. Analysts say the new set-up has yet to be tested.

A 28 percent jump in operating profit in the last quarter of 2014 helped Luxottica meet analysts' expectations of 1.16 billion euros for the full-year.

In January Luxottica reported a 4.6 percent rise in 2014 revenue to 7.65 billion euros, helped by the strength of the U.S. market. ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman and Robin Pomeroy)